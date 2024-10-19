India GCC Trade Council Welcomes Bency George to Board of Directors

The India GCC Trade Council has announced the appointment of Bency George, a distinguished figure in corporate international relations, to its board of directors. George is expected to play a crucial role in the council's Nominating & Governance Committee and the Free Trade Agreement & Human Resources Committee.

Saad Al Dabbagh, the Chairman of the board, expressed optimism about bringing in a leader of George's calibre, citing his proven record in advancing bilateral trade diplomacy. Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the India GCC Trade Council, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that George's expertise could help the council foster sustainable global trade partnerships and drive economic growth.

George previously served as Director of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce and Chief Operating Officer of the India Africa Trade Council. Currently touring the Middle East, he aims to gather insights for the effective implementation of the India GCC Free Trade Agreement. This move is expected to create job opportunities and elevate living standards in both regions, enhancing India's trade with the GCC, a significant trading partner.

The India GCC Trade Council operates as a nonprofit under NITI AYOG, fostering economic diplomacy between India and GCC nations, particularly for SMEs. The council is headquartered in Bangalore and continues its international expansion.

