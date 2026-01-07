Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Dominant Display: Diallo Shines in Africa Cup

Amad Diallo played a pivotal role as Ivory Coast defeated Burkina Faso 3-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations. Scoring one goal and assisting another, Diallo's performance maintained his impressive form. The Ivorians will face Egypt next, with their series of strong performances giving them momentum in the tournament.

Updated: 07-01-2026 02:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 02:59 IST
In a commanding 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso, Amad Diallo emerged as a key player for Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 match in Morocco. Diallo not only scored a goal but also set up another, underlining his excellent form in the tournament.

This win sets up a rematch with Egypt, the record seven-time winners, in the quarter-finals. The upcoming clash harks back to the 2006 final where Egypt emerged triumphant after a grueling penality shootout. Yan Diomande and Bazoumana Toure also found the net, showcasing a dominant display by the Ivory Coast team.

Diallo, 23, who will soon return to Manchester United, has been crucial in driving the Ivorians' strong title defense with three goals and an assist so far. His performance reflects the team's cohesive gameplay, as they delivered one of their most impressive displays of the tournament.

