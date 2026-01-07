Ivory Coast's Dominant Display: Diallo Shines in Africa Cup

In a commanding 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso, Amad Diallo emerged as a key player for Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 match in Morocco. Diallo not only scored a goal but also set up another, underlining his excellent form in the tournament.

This win sets up a rematch with Egypt, the record seven-time winners, in the quarter-finals. The upcoming clash harks back to the 2006 final where Egypt emerged triumphant after a grueling penality shootout. Yan Diomande and Bazoumana Toure also found the net, showcasing a dominant display by the Ivory Coast team.

Diallo, 23, who will soon return to Manchester United, has been crucial in driving the Ivorians' strong title defense with three goals and an assist so far. His performance reflects the team's cohesive gameplay, as they delivered one of their most impressive displays of the tournament.