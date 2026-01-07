A United Front: Ensuring Ukraine's Security

The United States, for the first time, has formally supported a coalition of Ukraine's allies in offering security assurances to protect against another Russian invasion. The announcement, made during the 'coalition of the willing' summit in Paris, underscores a commitment from multiple nations, mainly European, to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Top U.S. officials, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, attended the summit to discuss the security protocols alongside European military commanders. Witkoff emphasized the robustness of these protocols, which are designed to deter any further Russian aggression and to rally international defense in the event of an attack.

European leaders have reaffirmed their unity with the United States in supporting Ukraine. They also discussed a proposed U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, which would employ advanced technology without deploying U.S. troops, highlighting a significant step towards a shared security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)