Amad Diallo Shines as Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Burkina Faso

Amad Diallo delivered an outstanding performance in Morocco, scoring once and assisting another as Ivory Coast defeated Burkina Faso 3-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 match on Tuesday.

The Ivorians, defending champions, now advance to face seven-time winners Egypt in a quarter-final showdown in Agadir, reminiscent of their 2006 final clash.

Coach Emerse Fae's team displayed dominance, with Diallo driving their competitive spirit. The winger, returning to Manchester United post-tournament, has been pivotal in their defense, showcasing remarkable form in Morocco.