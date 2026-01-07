Left Menu

Amad Diallo Shines as Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Burkina Faso

Amad Diallo scored a goal and assisted another as Ivory Coast defeated Burkina Faso 3-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16. The Ivorians will face Egypt in the quarter-finals. Diallo, a standout in the tournament, returns to Manchester United post-finals, boosting their title defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 02:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 02:51 IST
Amad Diallo Shines as Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Burkina Faso

Amad Diallo delivered an outstanding performance in Morocco, scoring once and assisting another as Ivory Coast defeated Burkina Faso 3-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 match on Tuesday.

The Ivorians, defending champions, now advance to face seven-time winners Egypt in a quarter-final showdown in Agadir, reminiscent of their 2006 final clash.

Coach Emerse Fae's team displayed dominance, with Diallo driving their competitive spirit. The winger, returning to Manchester United post-tournament, has been pivotal in their defense, showcasing remarkable form in Morocco.

TRENDING

1
Nicolás Maduro vs. The U.S.: Unraveling Legal Complexities

Nicolás Maduro vs. The U.S.: Unraveling Legal Complexities

 Global
2
Judge Hellerstein: Pursuing Justice with Faith

Judge Hellerstein: Pursuing Justice with Faith

 Global
3
Nottingham Forest's Last-Minute Triumph Moves Them Away from Relegation Threat

Nottingham Forest's Last-Minute Triumph Moves Them Away from Relegation Thre...

 United Kingdom
4
Embraer's Soaring Success: Record Q4 Aircraft Deliveries

Embraer's Soaring Success: Record Q4 Aircraft Deliveries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026