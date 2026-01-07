Amad Diallo Shines as Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Burkina Faso
Amad Diallo scored a goal and assisted another as Ivory Coast defeated Burkina Faso 3-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16. The Ivorians will face Egypt in the quarter-finals. Diallo, a standout in the tournament, returns to Manchester United post-finals, boosting their title defense.
Amad Diallo delivered an outstanding performance in Morocco, scoring once and assisting another as Ivory Coast defeated Burkina Faso 3-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 match on Tuesday.
The Ivorians, defending champions, now advance to face seven-time winners Egypt in a quarter-final showdown in Agadir, reminiscent of their 2006 final clash.
Coach Emerse Fae's team displayed dominance, with Diallo driving their competitive spirit. The winger, returning to Manchester United post-tournament, has been pivotal in their defense, showcasing remarkable form in Morocco.
