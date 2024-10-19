Bus Tragedy Averted in Panchkula

A bus carrying 45 students plunged into a gorge in Haryana's Panchkula district, resulting in injuries to two children and the driver, local police reported on Saturday.

The incident took place near Tikkar Tal in Morni after the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

Despite the initial scare, police confirmed that all passengers were successfully rescued and taken to the hospital in Panchkula Sector-6 for medical evaluation.

