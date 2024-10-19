Airline Bomb Threat Hoaxes Spike: Aviation Industry on Alert

In a concerning trend for the aviation industry, over 30 flights operated by major Indian airlines, including Vistara, IndiGo, and Air India, received bomb threats on Saturday. This surge in security threats has been primarily communicated through social media, as confirmed by several sources.

Specifically, five international flights operated by Vistara were targeted, prompting immediate action from security agencies. Airlines like IndiGo reported similar threats, leading to the isolation and thorough inspection of certain aircraft upon landing to ensure passenger safety.

Although most threats have been found to be false, the Civil Aviation Ministry is considering implementing stringent measures, such as adding perpetrators to a no-fly list, to deter future incidents and safeguard passenger security.

(With inputs from agencies.)