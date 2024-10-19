Left Menu

Airline Bomb Threat Hoaxes Spike: Aviation Industry on Alert

Over 30 flights of Indian airlines like Vistara, Air India, and IndiGo faced bomb threats recently, with most classified as hoaxes. Notably, flights to international destinations were affected, highlighting the need for reinforced security protocols. Authorities are considering stringent measures, including a no-fly list for hoax perpetrators.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning trend for the aviation industry, over 30 flights operated by major Indian airlines, including Vistara, IndiGo, and Air India, received bomb threats on Saturday. This surge in security threats has been primarily communicated through social media, as confirmed by several sources.

Specifically, five international flights operated by Vistara were targeted, prompting immediate action from security agencies. Airlines like IndiGo reported similar threats, leading to the isolation and thorough inspection of certain aircraft upon landing to ensure passenger safety.

Although most threats have been found to be false, the Civil Aviation Ministry is considering implementing stringent measures, such as adding perpetrators to a no-fly list, to deter future incidents and safeguard passenger security.

Pakistan's Education Crisis: Spend Better, Spend More for a Brighter Future

Climate Shocks: How Extreme Weather Impacts Firms Globally

Fighting Meningitis: A Roadmap to Defeat the Disease by 2030

Kazakhstan’s Economic Future: Breaking Free from Resource Dependence

