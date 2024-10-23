India-China Diplomatic Thaw: Economic Impact on Trade Ties

The recent thaw in diplomatic relations between India and China is unlikely to lead to significant changes in their economic and trade ties, according to the think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). Despite a major breakthrough in military agreements and high-level talks, the economic dynamics driven by structural trade issues remain largely unaffected.

India's low export levels and heavy reliance on Chinese imports, especially in industrial sectors, have resulted in a ballooning trade deficit exceeding USD 334 billion over the past five years. This imbalance persists despite efforts to enhance local manufacturing and diversify imports.

Trade remains largely driven by private businesses and not by political developments. Even as Chinese companies expand their market share in India, their investments remain low, partly due to restrictive policies and historical reluctance towards strategic sectors. The future may see a slow shift, but immediate changes are unlikely.

(With inputs from agencies.)