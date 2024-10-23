Left Menu

Financial Market Tensions: Mixed Earnings and High Yields Pressure Stocks

U.S. stock index futures decline in response to rising Treasury yields and mixed earnings reports. Starbucks and Coca-Cola face challenges, while Boeing deals with a strike. Investors focus on potential monetary policy changes and the impact of a possible second Trump administration. Home sales data and Fed communications are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Wednesday as Treasury yields hit a three-month high, sparking investor concerns over potential shifts in central bank policies. Key corporate earnings also weighed on the market, with mixed performances from major companies like Coca-Cola and Starbucks.

Starbucks shares fell 3.6% following the suspension of its annual forecast, while Coca-Cola saw a modest dip of 2.2% despite increasing U.S. soda demand. Conversely, Texas Instruments gained 2.9% with a third-quarter profit that surpassed expectations, and AT&T rose 2.8% after an impressive gain in wireless subscribers.

Boeing shares tumbled 1% amid ongoing strike woes that contributed to a $6 billion quarterly loss. The looming contract vote by factory workers is crucial for the company. Additionally, market watchers are eyeing September's home sales data and speeches from Federal Reserve officials, which could impact future rate cut projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

