Financial Market Tensions: Mixed Earnings and High Yields Pressure Stocks

U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Wednesday as Treasury yields hit a three-month high, sparking investor concerns over potential shifts in central bank policies. Key corporate earnings also weighed on the market, with mixed performances from major companies like Coca-Cola and Starbucks.

Starbucks shares fell 3.6% following the suspension of its annual forecast, while Coca-Cola saw a modest dip of 2.2% despite increasing U.S. soda demand. Conversely, Texas Instruments gained 2.9% with a third-quarter profit that surpassed expectations, and AT&T rose 2.8% after an impressive gain in wireless subscribers.

Boeing shares tumbled 1% amid ongoing strike woes that contributed to a $6 billion quarterly loss. The looming contract vote by factory workers is crucial for the company. Additionally, market watchers are eyeing September's home sales data and speeches from Federal Reserve officials, which could impact future rate cut projections.

