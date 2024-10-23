Security Scare Disrupts Operations at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport, located in central England, has suspended all flights, evacuated premises, and urged passengers to avoid the site following a suspicious vehicle report, police and airport officials confirmed on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police announced on X that they are managing an ongoing incident, which has disrupted airport operations. They advised passengers to refrain from traveling to the airport. Birmingham Airport, the seventh-busiest in the UK with 11.5 million passengers last year, also suspended its operations as a precautionary measure.

Police urged passengers scheduled to fly from the airport on Wednesday afternoon to contact their airlines and check the airport's website for the latest updates. According to Birmingham Live, passengers remain on planes, cars are being turned away, and all transport connections to the airport are halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)