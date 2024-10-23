Left Menu

Security Scare Disrupts Operations at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport in England has halted flights and evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle report. West Midlands Police and airport authorities advised passengers not to travel to the airport. Operations are on hold with all transport links canceled, affecting flights and passenger movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:03 IST
Security Scare Disrupts Operations at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport, located in central England, has suspended all flights, evacuated premises, and urged passengers to avoid the site following a suspicious vehicle report, police and airport officials confirmed on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police announced on X that they are managing an ongoing incident, which has disrupted airport operations. They advised passengers to refrain from traveling to the airport. Birmingham Airport, the seventh-busiest in the UK with 11.5 million passengers last year, also suspended its operations as a precautionary measure.

Police urged passengers scheduled to fly from the airport on Wednesday afternoon to contact their airlines and check the airport's website for the latest updates. According to Birmingham Live, passengers remain on planes, cars are being turned away, and all transport connections to the airport are halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024