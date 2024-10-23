Boeing's Strategic Overhaul: CEO Kelly Ortberg's Insights

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg addressed the complexities Boeing faces in an interview with CNBC, stating, "There is no silver bullet to our problems." His immediate focus is stabilizing the balance sheet while ensuring a solid liquidity plan for the future.

Ortberg remains optimistic about a forthcoming union vote but acknowledges the broader issues facing Boeing. With a half-trillion dollar backlog in defense and commercial orders, the priority is increasing production rates, particularly for the 737 MAX.

Looking forward, Ortberg is steering the company through a strategic portfolio review to align its vision for the next five years. A streamlined approach is anticipated, yet confidence remains robust in maintaining demand despite project delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)