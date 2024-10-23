Flights Resume at Birmingham Airport After Police Probe
Operations at Birmingham Airport are resuming after a police investigation temporarily halted flights. Passengers are advised to stay updated with their airline for the latest flight information as normalcy returns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Birmingham Airport is returning to normal operations after flights were suspended due to a police investigation, according to an airport spokesperson.
The spokesperson confirmed that the investigation had concluded and that flights would gradually resume. Passengers are encouraged to verify the latest flight updates with their airline.
This development marks a return to routine activities at the airport after the disruption caused by the inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Birmingham
- Airport
- flights
- police
- investigation
- operations
- passengers
- normal
- airline
- information
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED Investigation Intensifies: Azharuddin Questioned in Money Laundering Case
Assam Anti-Narcotics Operations: Massive Drug Bust Exceeds Rs 8.5 Crore
Explosive Attack in Karachi: Investigations Reveal Local Resident Sold Vehicle to Terrorists
Middle East On Edge as Israel Expands Operations in Lebanon
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Expands Operations Against Hezbollah in Lebanon