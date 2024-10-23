Left Menu

Flights Resume at Birmingham Airport After Police Probe

Operations at Birmingham Airport are resuming after a police investigation temporarily halted flights. Passengers are advised to stay updated with their airline for the latest flight information as normalcy returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:13 IST
Flights Resume at Birmingham Airport After Police Probe
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Birmingham Airport is returning to normal operations after flights were suspended due to a police investigation, according to an airport spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed that the investigation had concluded and that flights would gradually resume. Passengers are encouraged to verify the latest flight updates with their airline.

This development marks a return to routine activities at the airport after the disruption caused by the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024