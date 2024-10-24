Left Menu

Reliance forge partnership with NVIDIA to propel India into AI age

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a strategic partnership to build state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India at the NVIDIA Summit in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:59 IST
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. (Photo/NVIDIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a strategic partnership to build state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India at the NVIDIA Summit in Mumbai. The collaboration aims to accelerate India's transformation into a global AI powerhouse by leveraging the nation's vast talent pool and burgeoning digital infrastructure.Welcoming Huang to Mumbai, Ambani highlighted India's unique position with a youthful population eager to embrace new technologies. "We are among the only countries where the average age of 1.4 billion people is below 35," he noted. Ambani emphasised that India's aspirations, combined with the visionary leadership of the Indian Prime Minister, have set the stage for a digital revolution. "We are at the doorstep of the new intelligence age," he said. Huang praised India's rapid digitalisation and its potential in the AI sector. "Very few countries have this amazing natural resource called IT and computer science expertise," he said.

He highlighted the importance of AI infrastructure as a national asset, akin to roads and energy, essential for manufacturing intelligence domestically. "India should not export data to import intelligence," Huang remarked, echoing PM Modi's vision of self-reliance in AI. The partnership between NVIDIA and Reliance aims to build AI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology, including the GB200 GPUs. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed plans to establish a scalable infrastructure capable of expanding beyond 1 gigawatt, powered by green energy. "We are building this so we can scale, and we think big," he stated, emphasising the goal of making AI affordable and accessible without requiring consumers to upgrade their devices.

"By bringing open source to the world of intelligence, it gives everybody the opportunity to participate in this revolution," Ambani said, acknowledging the role of collaboration in advancing AI technologies. Both the leaders also spoke about AI's broader implications for societal prosperity. "AI has the ability to elevate the entire population," Huang said, noting that while programming has traditionally been accessible to a select few, AI democratises this capability.

Ambani echoed this sentiment, envisioning India not just as a consumer but as a global provider of AI services. They expressed optimism for India's role in the intelligence era. "We will surprise the world with what India and Indians can achieve in the intelligence market," Ambani said. Huang stated, "This is such an extraordinary time, and I am honoured and privileged to be partnered with you to do this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

