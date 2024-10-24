Left Menu

Bomb Threats at Odisha Airports Deemed Hoaxes

Authorities at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda faced bomb threats on two flights, which were later identified as hoaxes. Security was tightened as precautionary measures were implemented to ensure passenger safety and operations continued smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at two major airports in Odisha were on high alert following bomb threats on flights that later proved to be hoaxes. Officials swiftly responded to ensure passenger safety and maintain smooth operations.

The threat targeting an Akasa Air flight at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport was relayed via social media and quickly reported to airport officials. Director Prasanna Pradhan confirmed the standard protocol was followed, ensuring the flight's clearance and departure.

Similarly, at Jharsuguda's Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Director Sandeep Kumar Tiwari addressed a threat concerning a Bengaluru-Jharsuguda Indigo flight, which after necessary checks, was cleared of any danger. Both cases prompted enhanced security measures to reassure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

