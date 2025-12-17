Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Move: Transforming IIIT Bhubaneswar into a Semiconductor Hub

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the establishment of a centre of excellence for semiconductor development at IIIT Bhubaneswar. With a Rs 400 crore investment, the initiative aims to boost skilling, research, and industry collaboration, aligning with India's National Semiconductor Mission and enhancing cybersecurity and digital governance.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled plans to establish a cutting-edge centre of excellence focused on the development of the semiconductor sector at IIIT Bhubaneswar, with an investment of Rs 400 crore. This initiative is poised to bolster the state's capabilities in skilling, research, and industry collaboration.

Speaking at the Indocrypt 2025 conference, Majhi emphasized Odisha's dedication to strengthening cyber security, digital governance, and advanced technology research. The new centre aligns with India's National Semiconductor Mission and seeks to elevate the state's tech landscape.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to enhance IIIT Bhubaneswar's infrastructure, including a modern student activity centre and sports complex, and to establish a centre for e-governance and digital capacity building with a focus on cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and data science.

