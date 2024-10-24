Hyundai's Game-Changing Pune Plant: A Boost for Maharashtra's Economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's investment potential while expressing delight at Hyundai Motor's enthusiasm for a new plant in Pune. The project is viewed as a major boost for Maharashtra's economy. Hyundai's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative aligns with India's vision for 2047.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, highlighted India's suitability as an investment hub, lauding Hyundai Motor's eagerness to establish a new plant in Pune. Modi emphasized that Maharashtra, an economic powerhouse, would greatly benefit from such significant investments.
Recently, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung met with Modi, underscoring the firm's focus on collaborating closely with India's diverse market and reformist policies. Modi expressed enthusiasm over the auto major's commitment to expanding in the country.
Hyundai India, through multiple posts on X, invited the Prime Minister to the plant's inauguration, calling the investment a game-changer. The automaker promised continued support for the 'Make in India' initiative as India advances towards its 2047 vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Mourns the Passing of Iconic Industrialist Ratan Tata
Maharashtra Govt declares day of mourning in state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata: Chief Minister's Office.
Maharashtra Mourns Industrial Icon Ratan Tata
Illegal Oxytocin Operation Busted in Maharashtra
Ukraine's War Bonds: A Patriotic Investment with High Returns