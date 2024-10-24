Hyundai's Game-Changing Pune Plant: A Boost for Maharashtra's Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, highlighted India's suitability as an investment hub, lauding Hyundai Motor's eagerness to establish a new plant in Pune. Modi emphasized that Maharashtra, an economic powerhouse, would greatly benefit from such significant investments.

Recently, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung met with Modi, underscoring the firm's focus on collaborating closely with India's diverse market and reformist policies. Modi expressed enthusiasm over the auto major's commitment to expanding in the country.

Hyundai India, through multiple posts on X, invited the Prime Minister to the plant's inauguration, calling the investment a game-changer. The automaker promised continued support for the 'Make in India' initiative as India advances towards its 2047 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)