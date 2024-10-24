Left Menu

Hyundai's Game-Changing Pune Plant: A Boost for Maharashtra's Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's investment potential while expressing delight at Hyundai Motor's enthusiasm for a new plant in Pune. The project is viewed as a major boost for Maharashtra's economy. Hyundai's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative aligns with India's vision for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:21 IST
Hyundai's Game-Changing Pune Plant: A Boost for Maharashtra's Economy
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, highlighted India's suitability as an investment hub, lauding Hyundai Motor's eagerness to establish a new plant in Pune. Modi emphasized that Maharashtra, an economic powerhouse, would greatly benefit from such significant investments.

Recently, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung met with Modi, underscoring the firm's focus on collaborating closely with India's diverse market and reformist policies. Modi expressed enthusiasm over the auto major's commitment to expanding in the country.

Hyundai India, through multiple posts on X, invited the Prime Minister to the plant's inauguration, calling the investment a game-changer. The automaker promised continued support for the 'Make in India' initiative as India advances towards its 2047 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024