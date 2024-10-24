Left Menu

Bengaluru Leads India's Job and Salary Growth: A Tech and Business Hub

Bengaluru has become India's leading city for job opportunities, showcasing a 9.3% year-on-year salary growth, followed by Chennai and Delhi. The report highlights a positive trend in salary growth across multiple industries, signifying the rising demand for specialized skills and a transformation in India's job market.

Updated: 24-10-2024 20:30 IST
Bengaluru Leads India's Job and Salary Growth: A Tech and Business Hub
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru is now at the forefront of India's job market, boasting a 9.3% increase in salaries year-on-year, making it the country's top city for job opportunities and pay growth, as reported by TeamLease Services Jobs and Salaries Primer for FY24. The city's average monthly salary stands at Rs 29,500, reflecting its status as a technology and business hub.

Chennai and Delhi are not far behind, with salary increases of 7.5% and 7.3%, respectively. Mumbai and Ahmedabad also show steady salary increments, solidifying their significance as employment hubs. Industries such as retail and consumer durables are driving this growth, with retail showing an impressive 8.4% salary increase.

The report indicates a broader trend of narrowing salary gaps between permanent and temporary roles, particularly in sectors like consumer durables and construction. This trend underscores a shift towards long-term talent retention and equity, suggesting a deeper transformation in the job market, as emphasized by TeamLease CEO-Staffing Kartik Narayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

