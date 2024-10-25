Left Menu

Telecom Glitch Disrupts Air Travel Customer Support

Air India and Vistara faced customer connectivity issues due to a telecom provider glitch. Both airlines advised customers on social media about the problem. The issue was resolved by the telecom provider, restoring normal operations. Vistara's upcoming merger with Air India was also mentioned.

Updated: 25-10-2024 00:36 IST
Customers of Air India and Vistara encountered disruptions in contacting the airlines' support services on Thursday, following a technical failure at a telecom provider's end.

Air India's social media team updated users on platform X that the issue had been addressed, and contact operations resumed.

In parallel updates, Vistara, soon to merge with Air India, also reassured users about the contact center disruptions being resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

