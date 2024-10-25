Torrent Pharmaceuticals Sees 17% Profit Surge Amid Robust Domestic Sales
Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 17% increase in profit after tax for the September quarter, buoyed by strong domestic sales. The company's revenue rose to Rs 2,889 crore, and India revenues increased by 13%. Despite a temporary impact on insulin sales, full-year recovery is expected.
India
- India
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced a significant 17% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 453 crore for the September quarter. The growth was primarily driven by strong sales in the domestic market.
Comparing figures from the same quarter last fiscal year, the drug firm had recorded a profit after tax of Rs 386 crore, illustrating a notable improvement. Revenue during the reviewed period grew to Rs 2,889 crore, up from Rs 2,660 crore in the previous year.
India's revenues surged by 13% to Rs 1,632 crore, credited to outperformance in key therapeutic areas. Despite a scheduled shutdown for insulin production maintenance, the company expects recovery by Q4, with no anticipated impact on annual results.
