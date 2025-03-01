Left Menu

KSB Limited Celebrates Robust 2024 Performance with 12.7% Revenue Growth

KSB Limited, a global leader in pumps and systems, reported a 12.7% year-on-year increase in sales revenue for 2024, totaling INR 2533 crores. The company highlighted a 20.5% increase in Q4, along with significant orders and ESG certifications. A 200% dividend was also announced, reflecting strong performance.

  • Country:
  • India

KSB Limited, a global supplier of pumps, valves, and systems, has announced an impressive sales revenue growth of 12.7% in 2024, reaching INR 2533 crores. This boost is a testament to the company's innovative technologies and excellent service offerings tailored to the diverse demands of Indian customers.

The company's Q4 performance alone saw a remarkable 20.5% increase, closing with INR 726.4 crores. Significant developments included the launch of a new pump catering to the domestic market and substantial orders from major players like BHEL and TSK Spain.

KSB's announcement of a 200% dividend underpins its consistent annual gains, alongside achievements in solar pump orders and ESG certifications. Despite a slowdown in the project business due to multiple factors, the company remains solidly positioned through its standard business engagements and export focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

