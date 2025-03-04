Newcastle United's Financial Leap: Champions League Boost and Strategic Partnerships Propel Revenue Growth

Newcastle United has reported a significant increase in revenue, recording £320 million for the financial year ending June 2024. This marks a 28% rise from the previous year's £250 million, largely due to its return to the Champions League. Strategic partnerships with companies like Sela and Noon also contributed to this financial success.

The club's commercial income soared by 90%, from £43.9 million to £83.6 million, thanks to new deals. Despite exiting the Champions League in the group stage, distributions amounted to nearly £30 million. CEO Darren Eales emphasized the financial and emotional impact of returning to this prestigious tournament after more than two decades.

Further strengthening its financial position, Newcastle United reduced its after-tax losses by 84%—from £71.8 million to £11.1 million—by regulating spending to align with Premier League sustainability mandates. As the team battles for a top-four finish, they're also gearing up for a critical League Cup final against Liverpool on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)