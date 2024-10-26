Rajasthan Secures ₹19,500 Crore in Agriculture Investment Ahead of Global Summit

Rajasthan has signed investment memoranda of understanding (MoUs) valued at ₹19,500 crore in the agriculture and allied sectors during the 'Rising Rajasthan' Agriculture Pre-Summit in Jaipur. The diverse investments encompass agricultural marketing, horticulture, fisheries, and animal husbandry, among others, through agreements with over 862 investors.

The state is a leading producer of mustard, oilseeds, and other crops, and seeks to boost employment and improve prices for farmers by enhancing the supply chain to consumers. The government focus on food-processing and packaging is aimed at stabilizing the market and generating employment.

Agro-food parks are being established in Jodhpur, Kota, Ganganagar, Alwar, and Bikaner, and three agro-processing clusters in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Tonk are priorities. This strategy, along with financial incentives, aims to attract private investment, help rural economies, and foster entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)