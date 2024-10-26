Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Madhya Pradesh: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Six Lives

Six people were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani and Chhindwara districts. In Barwani, a truck accident claimed four lives, while in Chhindwara, a two-wheeler crash resulted in two deaths. Both incidents involved tragic attempts to avoid obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barwani/Chhindwara | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani and Chhindwara districts, police reported on Saturday.

In Barwani, a tragic mishap occurred when a truck, following a collision with a cow, overturned onto pedestrians, claiming four lives including a father-son duo. The truck was transporting red chillies from Maharashtra to Punjab and the driver along with the helper reportedly fled the scene.

In Chhindwara, a separate incident involved a two-wheeler crashing into a tree near Amarwada town. The accident, which happened late at night, resulted in the deaths of Aitram Padram and his son-in-law Komalbhan Dhurve, as they tried to avoid a speeding vehicle.

