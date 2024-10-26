Tragedy Strikes Madhya Pradesh: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Six Lives

Six people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani and Chhindwara districts, police reported on Saturday.

In Barwani, a tragic mishap occurred when a truck, following a collision with a cow, overturned onto pedestrians, claiming four lives including a father-son duo. The truck was transporting red chillies from Maharashtra to Punjab and the driver along with the helper reportedly fled the scene.

In Chhindwara, a separate incident involved a two-wheeler crashing into a tree near Amarwada town. The accident, which happened late at night, resulted in the deaths of Aitram Padram and his son-in-law Komalbhan Dhurve, as they tried to avoid a speeding vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)