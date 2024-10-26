Left Menu

India and Meta Join Forces to Propel AI with New Initiatives

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun to discuss India's AI potential. They announced the establishment of the Generative AI Center at IIT Jodhpur and the YuvAI Skilling Initiative, aimed at training 100,000 students and enhancing AI research and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:55 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with Meta's Yann LeCun (Image: @AshwiniVaishnaw). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's artificial intelligence sector, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held discussions with Yann LeCun, Meta's Chief AI Scientist, on Saturday. The talks revolved around the exploration of opportunities in AI, underscoring deepening collaborations across industry, government, and academia.

Announcing the outcomes on social media platform X, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted India's AI mission's progress via robust partnerships, including a Center for Generative AI ('GenAI CoE') at IIT Jodhpur developed in collaboration with Meta. Additionally, the YuvAI Skilling initiative aims to educate 100,000 students on large language models alongside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The partnership focuses on fostering indigenous AI applications and skill development. It includes Meta's support in launching the GenAI CoE at IIT Jodhpur, dedicated to advancing ethical AI technologies and research, empowering future researchers, and enhancing open science innovation. The programs are expected to strengthen India's AI ecosystem substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

