India and Meta Join Forces to Propel AI with New Initiatives

In a significant advancement for India's artificial intelligence sector, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held discussions with Yann LeCun, Meta's Chief AI Scientist, on Saturday. The talks revolved around the exploration of opportunities in AI, underscoring deepening collaborations across industry, government, and academia.

Announcing the outcomes on social media platform X, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted India's AI mission's progress via robust partnerships, including a Center for Generative AI ('GenAI CoE') at IIT Jodhpur developed in collaboration with Meta. Additionally, the YuvAI Skilling initiative aims to educate 100,000 students on large language models alongside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The partnership focuses on fostering indigenous AI applications and skill development. It includes Meta's support in launching the GenAI CoE at IIT Jodhpur, dedicated to advancing ethical AI technologies and research, empowering future researchers, and enhancing open science innovation. The programs are expected to strengthen India's AI ecosystem substantially.

