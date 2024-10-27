Rush at Bandra Station Leads to Injuries
A stampede occurred at Bandra station in Mumbai as passengers rushed to board a train, resulting in nine injuries. The incident took place early Sunday morning. Injured individuals were immediately taken to Bhabha Hospital. The incident highlights the need for better crowd management at railway stations.
A stampede at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning resulted in injuries to nine individuals, according to a civic official.
The incident occurred at 5.56 am on platform number one as crowds rushed to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express train.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation representative confirmed all injured individuals were promptly treated at Bhabha Hospital. The names of those injured include Shabhir Abdul Rehman, Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta, Ravindra Harihar Chuma, Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati, Sanjay Tilakram Kangay, Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav, Mohammad Shareef Shaikh, Indrajith Sahani, and Noor Mohammad Shaikh.
