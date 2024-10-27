False Bomb Threat Causes Stir on Akasa Air Flight
A bomb threat was reported on an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, leading to a security scare. Upon inspection at Gorakhpur airport, no suspicious items were found, and the flight resumed. This incident occurred amid multiple bomb threats to Indian airlines.
A bomb threat caused a major disruption on an Akasa Air flight heading from Bengaluru to Delhi via Gorakhpur on Sunday, although it turned out to be a false alarm.
Upon arrival at Gorakhpur airport, security personnel, including police and bomb squads, conducted a meticulous search of the aircraft. According to Gorakhpur Airport director RK Parasher, no suspicious items were discovered during the inspection, which lasted approximately an hour and concluded with the flight's safe departure to Delhi.
This scare followed a similar threat on the same route days prior, and Akasa Air reported receiving multiple alerts that day, all of which proved unfounded after rigorous security checks.
(With inputs from agencies.)