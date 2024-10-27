Left Menu

False Bomb Threat Causes Stir on Akasa Air Flight

A bomb threat was reported on an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, leading to a security scare. Upon inspection at Gorakhpur airport, no suspicious items were found, and the flight resumed. This incident occurred amid multiple bomb threats to Indian airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:34 IST
False Bomb Threat Causes Stir on Akasa Air Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat caused a major disruption on an Akasa Air flight heading from Bengaluru to Delhi via Gorakhpur on Sunday, although it turned out to be a false alarm.

Upon arrival at Gorakhpur airport, security personnel, including police and bomb squads, conducted a meticulous search of the aircraft. According to Gorakhpur Airport director RK Parasher, no suspicious items were discovered during the inspection, which lasted approximately an hour and concluded with the flight's safe departure to Delhi.

This scare followed a similar threat on the same route days prior, and Akasa Air reported receiving multiple alerts that day, all of which proved unfounded after rigorous security checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024