False Bomb Threat Causes Stir on Akasa Air Flight

A bomb threat caused a major disruption on an Akasa Air flight heading from Bengaluru to Delhi via Gorakhpur on Sunday, although it turned out to be a false alarm.

Upon arrival at Gorakhpur airport, security personnel, including police and bomb squads, conducted a meticulous search of the aircraft. According to Gorakhpur Airport director RK Parasher, no suspicious items were discovered during the inspection, which lasted approximately an hour and concluded with the flight's safe departure to Delhi.

This scare followed a similar threat on the same route days prior, and Akasa Air reported receiving multiple alerts that day, all of which proved unfounded after rigorous security checks.

