Tata and Airbus Propel India's Aerospace Ambitions with C295 Project

In a significant boost to India's aerospace industry, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that the Tata Aircraft Complex, developed in partnership with Airbus, aims to deliver the first C295 aircraft within two years. During the facility's inauguration in Vadodara, Gujarat, Chandrasekaran detailed plans for the construction of the military transport aircraft, underscoring its importance to both national defense and manufacturing advancements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez graced the inauguration, signaling a new era of private military aircraft production in India. Chandrasekaran emphasized the project's transformative impact on India's defense capabilities and its alignment with the "Make in India" initiative, showcasing the potential for evolving into a global aerospace production hub.

The project, envisioned over a decade ago by former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata, has led to 200 Tata engineers undergoing specialized training in Spain. Collaboration with 40 SMEs underlines the initiative's comprehensive approach to increasing localized production. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Sanchez praised the Indo-Spanish partnership as a model for industrial collaboration, highlighting Tata's prowess and Airbus' reliability.

