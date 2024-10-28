Boeing's Billion-Dollar Move: Navigating Strikes and Safety
Boeing is initiating a stock offering expected to raise $19 billion to strengthen finances amid a worker strike and safety issues. The company faces financial strain with ongoing strikes, production halts, and a recent $6 billion loss. Boeing aims to maintain its investment-grade credit rating.
Boeing announced a significant stock offering on Monday, which could generate approximately $19 billion. The initiative is aimed at fortifying the company's financial standing, weakened by a prolonged worker strike and an extended safety crisis.
As part of this capital raise, Boeing is offering 90 million in common stock and $5 billion in depositary shares. This comes after a challenging period marked by halted production of the pivotal 737 MAX aircraft, exacerbated by 33,000 machinists striking since September.
Boeing's financial pressures have intensified with a $6 billion third-quarter loss and projected cash burn next year. With a recent workers' strike and potential credit rating downgrades, Boeing underscores the critical need for this financial maneuver to maintain its credit status.
