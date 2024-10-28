Left Menu

Boeing's Billion-Dollar Move: Navigating Strikes and Safety

Boeing is initiating a stock offering expected to raise $19 billion to strengthen finances amid a worker strike and safety issues. The company faces financial strain with ongoing strikes, production halts, and a recent $6 billion loss. Boeing aims to maintain its investment-grade credit rating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:30 IST
Boeing's Billion-Dollar Move: Navigating Strikes and Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing announced a significant stock offering on Monday, which could generate approximately $19 billion. The initiative is aimed at fortifying the company's financial standing, weakened by a prolonged worker strike and an extended safety crisis.

As part of this capital raise, Boeing is offering 90 million in common stock and $5 billion in depositary shares. This comes after a challenging period marked by halted production of the pivotal 737 MAX aircraft, exacerbated by 33,000 machinists striking since September.

Boeing's financial pressures have intensified with a $6 billion third-quarter loss and projected cash burn next year. With a recent workers' strike and potential credit rating downgrades, Boeing underscores the critical need for this financial maneuver to maintain its credit status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024