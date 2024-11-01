Sensex Surges in Samvat 2081's Muhurat Trading: A Stellar Start
The benchmark Sensex rose by 335.06 points during a special Muhurat trading session on Friday, marking the start of Samvat 2081. In this symbolic session, investors witnessed gains across banking, auto, and oil & gas sectors, contributing to significant market optimism as the new Samvat year began.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The benchmark Sensex climbed 335.06 points, settling at 79,724.12 during the Muhurat trading session on Friday, signaling a promising start to Samvat 2081.
The BSE and NSE conducted the special one-hour trading, coinciding with Diwali, to usher in the new Samvat year.
Major sectors, including banking, auto, and oil & gas, led the market gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sensex
- Samvat 2081
- Muhurat trading
- BSE
- NSE
- stock market
- investors
- weath
- Nifty
- Diwali
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze
Swift Response Averts Disaster at Sealdah ESI Hospital
China's Stock Market Boost: Central Bank Acts Amid Economic Slowdown
Rajasthan Woos UK Investors at London Meet Ahead of Global Summit
Delhi MLA Challenges Disqualification: High Court Seeks Response