Sensex Surges in Samvat 2081's Muhurat Trading: A Stellar Start

The benchmark Sensex rose by 335.06 points during a special Muhurat trading session on Friday, marking the start of Samvat 2081. In this symbolic session, investors witnessed gains across banking, auto, and oil & gas sectors, contributing to significant market optimism as the new Samvat year began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The benchmark Sensex climbed 335.06 points, settling at 79,724.12 during the Muhurat trading session on Friday, signaling a promising start to Samvat 2081.

The BSE and NSE conducted the special one-hour trading, coinciding with Diwali, to usher in the new Samvat year.

Major sectors, including banking, auto, and oil & gas, led the market gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

