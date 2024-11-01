Sensex Surges in Samvat 2081's Muhurat Trading: A Stellar Start

The benchmark Sensex climbed 335.06 points, settling at 79,724.12 during the Muhurat trading session on Friday, signaling a promising start to Samvat 2081.

The BSE and NSE conducted the special one-hour trading, coinciding with Diwali, to usher in the new Samvat year.

Major sectors, including banking, auto, and oil & gas, led the market gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)