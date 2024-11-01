Tragic Rail Accident Claims Lives of Two Women in Jhukiya

In a tragic incident near Jhukiya village, two women were killed after being struck by a freight train, local police confirmed. The victims, identified as Shahjahan, 42, and Salma, 40, had ventured onto the tracks to manage their fields.

While making their return, they paused between adjacent tracks to allow a train to pass, unaware that another train was swiftly approaching them on the same track. Both women were killed immediately upon impact, revealed Station House Officer Brijraj Prasad.

The remains of the victims were subsequently taken for postmortem examinations, as the authorities continue to investigate the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)