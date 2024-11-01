UK Borrowing Costs Surge Amid Labour's Budget Moves

Short-term British government borrowing costs are experiencing their largest weekly jump in over a year, as Labour's tax-and-spend budget raises inflation expectations.

Two-year gilt yields have surged 26 basis points this week, while 10-year yields have risen 21 basis points, marking significant movements amid investor responses to the economic policies.

The market remains vigilant, with the potential for further fluctuations as global economic conditions continue to evolve, particularly with influences from U.S. economic data.

