Airline Associations Criticize Looming U.S. Competition Inquiry

Major airline groups criticized the Biden administration's inquiry into air travel competition. They requested more time for the review, warning that it could significantly impact U.S. aviation's future. They emphasize the competitive nature of the industry and urge USDOT to consider extending the comment period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:33 IST
Major airline groups, including Airlines for America and the International Air Transport Association, have expressed strong concerns over a broad public inquiry led by the Biden administration into the competitive dynamics of the U.S. air travel industry. These groups argue that more time is needed for the review and that the current December 23 deadline is insufficient to gather comprehensive insights necessary for an informed assessment.

In their appeal to the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the airline groups highlighted that the inquiry risks impacting the future of aviation in the U.S., stressing that rushing the process could compromise vital data collection. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) responded, expressing willingness to consider the request for extending the comment period by an additional 60 days, acknowledging the need for a competitive aviation sector that benefits consumers.

Notably, the inquiry focuses on various aspects of the airline industry, including mergers, airport access, and pricing practices, reflecting President Joe Biden's agenda to enhance competition within the airline sector. The ongoing tensions between airlines and the administration have been highlighted by recent legal actions, such as blocking JetBlue Airways' merger plan with Spirit Airlines. The airline groups have reiterated their concerns about potential political motivations, citing the inquiry's timing close to the presidential election.

