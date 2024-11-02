Left Menu

Wall Street's Rebound: Amazon's Rise and Mixed Employment Signals

Major indexes on Wall Street climbed after a sell-off, powered by Amazon's strong earnings against weak U.S. job growth. Despite job market disruptions, investor optimism held due to Amazon and Apple's results. Concerns remain over China's sales impact on Apple, AI costs, and the upcoming U.S. election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 00:08 IST
Wall Street's Rebound: Amazon's Rise and Mixed Employment Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable turnaround, Wall Street's key indexes rose on Friday, recovering from the previous day's losses. This rebound was largely driven by Amazon's impressive earnings, which offset concerns about weak job growth in the U.S. for October.

Amazon's stock saw a significant jump of 6.4%, following reports highlighting robust retail sales, which pushed profits beyond Wall Street expectations. Meanwhile, Apple experienced a 1.6% drop, making it the only member of the so-called Magnificent Seven to lose ground, amid investor anxiety over declining China sales.

Despite lower-than-expected job growth, with figures showing only 12,000 new jobs compared to the predicted 113,000, investor confidence remained steady. Analysts suggest the labor market is still robust, as fears around hurricanes and strikes are factored in. The upcoming presidential election and central bank rate decisions continue to influence market sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024