Deepak Fertilisers Reports Phenomenal 237% Surge in Profits

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) announces a significant 237% rise in net profits for Q2 FY25. The impressive performance is driven by a surge in sales and strategic shifts towards specialty products. The company's growth is bolstered by increased demand in its Crop Nutrition and Industrial Chemicals divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:26 IST
Consolidated Financial Highlights. Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning announcement, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL), a leader in India's industrial chemicals and fertilisers sector, declared a 237% year-on-year increase in net profits for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. This stellar performance marks a significant milestone for the company, underscoring its robust financial trajectory.

Key drivers of this impressive growth include an 83% increase in sales volume of manufactured bulk fertilisers and a strategic pivot towards specialty products, which have yielded substantial benefits. DFPCL's EBITDA margin also saw notable improvement, rising to 18% compared to the previous year's 12%, reflecting the company's successful cost management and operational efficiencies.

Furthermore, DFPCL's Crop Nutrition and Industrial Chemicals businesses contributed significantly to the revenue surge, experiencing 18% and 9% growth respectively. The introduction of an anti-dumping duty on IPA and strategic capacity enhancements have further strengthened the company's market position. With a promising outlook, DFPCL continues to be a critical player in catering to India's growing infrastructural and agricultural demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

