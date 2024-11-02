Deepak Fertilisers Reports Phenomenal 237% Surge in Profits

In a stunning announcement, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL), a leader in India's industrial chemicals and fertilisers sector, declared a 237% year-on-year increase in net profits for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. This stellar performance marks a significant milestone for the company, underscoring its robust financial trajectory.

Key drivers of this impressive growth include an 83% increase in sales volume of manufactured bulk fertilisers and a strategic pivot towards specialty products, which have yielded substantial benefits. DFPCL's EBITDA margin also saw notable improvement, rising to 18% compared to the previous year's 12%, reflecting the company's successful cost management and operational efficiencies.

Furthermore, DFPCL's Crop Nutrition and Industrial Chemicals businesses contributed significantly to the revenue surge, experiencing 18% and 9% growth respectively. The introduction of an anti-dumping duty on IPA and strategic capacity enhancements have further strengthened the company's market position. With a promising outlook, DFPCL continues to be a critical player in catering to India's growing infrastructural and agricultural demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)