Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Serbian Railway Station
A roof collapse at a railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia, resulted in 14 fatalities and three injuries. The incident prompted a national day of mourning and an investigation into the renovation works. Authorities and the public are demanding accountability for the tragedy.
Serbia concluded a rescue mission and initiated an investigation following a catastrophic roof collapse at a railway station in Novi Sad that claimed 14 lives and injured three others on Friday.
Among the deceased were at least two children, caught under the falling roofing at the station entrance. Rescuers, employing heavy machinery, worked well into the night to retrieve the victims from the debris.
The Novi Sad station, remodeled between 2021 and 2022 with an investment of 16 million euros, is under scrutiny. Transport Minister Goran Vesic announced an investigation involving multiple stakeholders to discern responsibilities. Meanwhile, a national day of mourning was observed, with demands for those accountable to face justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
