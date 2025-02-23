Left Menu

Urgent Rescue Operation in Rajasthan as Child Falls into Borewell

A 5-year-old boy named Prahalad fell into a 32 feet deep borewell in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, prompting a swift rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF teams. Efforts are underway to safely extract him, with oxygen being supplied to keep him stable.

Updated: 23-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district as a 5-year-old boy, Prahalad, accidentally fell into a 32 feet deep borewell. The incident happened on a Sunday afternoon while the child was playing in an agricultural field.

Authorities swiftly responded to the emergency with the NDRF and SDRF teams arriving on-site to undertake the rescue operation. As Prahalad remained stuck at 32 feet depth, unconscious, officials coordinated efforts to extract him safely using local machinery. The borewell had been dug just days prior with plans to close it since it showed no water outflow.

A medical team is stationed at the site, supplying oxygen through pipes to ensure Prahalad's survival during the critical rescue effort. The use of four JCB machines has been instrumental in the rescue, drawing concern and hope from the community as they await the boy's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

