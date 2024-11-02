Left Menu

Buffett's Strategic Shift: A Berkshire Billion-Dollar Retreat

Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stock investments significantly, particularly in Apple, and increased its cash reserves to a record $325.2 billion. The company's quarterly operating profit fell by 6% due to higher insurance underwriting liabilities and currency losses, despite successes in other business areas such as Geico and BNSF railroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 19:03 IST
Buffett's Strategic Shift: A Berkshire Billion-Dollar Retreat

In the third quarter, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made substantial changes to its investment strategy by cutting stock holdings, most notably Apple shares, and amassing a record $325.2 billion in cash. Additionally, the conglomerate documented a 6% decline in quarterly operating profit, mainly due to heightened insurance underwriting liabilities and unfavorable currency exchange impacts.

Despite these challenges, Berkshire performed well in other sectors. Profit increased at Geico, benefiting from reduced accident claims and expenses, while BNSF railroad saw gains through increased shipment of consumer goods. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway Energy improved its bottom line by lowering operational costs.

Through the summer, Berkshire sold approximately 100 million Apple shares, concluding with holdings of about 300 million. Overall, the firm has offloaded in excess of 600 million Apple shares in 2024, though it remains Berkshire's largest stock position. The firm sold $36.1 billion in stock this quarter, with Apple and Bank of America comprising significant portions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024