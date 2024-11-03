DLF's New Ultra-Luxury Project 'The Dahlias' Aims to Capture Market Demand
DLF is investing Rs 8,000 crore in an ultra-luxury project, 'The Dahlias,' in Gurugram. This new venture aims to build approximately 420 upscale apartments, projecting up to Rs 26,000 crore in revenue. The development is designed to meet growing demand for premium homes and includes unique amenities.
Realty giant DLF is set to invest around Rs 8,000 crore in crafting an ultra-luxury housing project named 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram, capitalizing on surging demand for premium residences.
The project, located at DLF 5, has already seen a successful pre-launch, heralding promising customer interest. The development follows the company's previous successful project, 'The Camellias.'
DLF plans to construct roughly 50 lakh square feet with 420 high-end apartments, forecasting Rs 26,000 crore in revenue from this venture. This undertaking highlights DLF's continued strength in India's real estate market, with sales bookings showcasing robust growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
