DLF's New Ultra-Luxury Project 'The Dahlias' Aims to Capture Market Demand

Realty giant DLF is set to invest around Rs 8,000 crore in crafting an ultra-luxury housing project named 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram, capitalizing on surging demand for premium residences.

The project, located at DLF 5, has already seen a successful pre-launch, heralding promising customer interest. The development follows the company's previous successful project, 'The Camellias.'

DLF plans to construct roughly 50 lakh square feet with 420 high-end apartments, forecasting Rs 26,000 crore in revenue from this venture. This undertaking highlights DLF's continued strength in India's real estate market, with sales bookings showcasing robust growth.

