Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Alarming Train Incident Sparks Call for Action

MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad claimed stones were thrown at the Vande Bharat train he was on, urging authorities to take action. He highlighted safety concerns and damages from frequent incidents, stressing a societal responsibility to reduce risks and protect railway assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:51 IST
In a serious allegation, MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad reported that stones were hurled at the Vande Bharat train during his journey from Delhi to Kanpur. The incident occurred near Kamalpur station in Bulandshahr, shattering a window and raising urgent safety concerns.

Aazad emphasized the impact such actions have on passenger safety and government property, noting 1,503 similar incidents in 2022 alone. He urged immediate steps from railway authorities and stressed the importance of awareness among the public, particularly children, to prevent further occurrences.

The MP called for coordinated efforts from the Union Railway Minister, railway police, and other bodies, emphasizing the moral and constitutional duty to protect national assets. He also used social media to engage with authorities, hoping for swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

