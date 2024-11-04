Left Menu

France Urged to Extend Work Hours for Economic Revival

French Finance Minister Antoine Armand advocates for increased working hours to boost economic growth amid lower tax contributions. He highlights France's shorter work hours compared to European counterparts. The government aims to reduce the public deficit and faces trade union resistance to potential reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:53 IST
France Urged to Extend Work Hours for Economic Revival
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

France's Finance Minister, Antoine Armand, has urged the nation to increase its working hours, stating that the current shorter workweek is negatively impacting the country's economy. According to Armand, French citizens work less than other Europeans, resulting in lower tax revenues and social security contributions, which restrain economic growth.

In a statement on C News TV, Armand highlighted that fewer working hours have tangible consequences, including reduced funds to support France's social models and a weakened ability to create jobs. The government is contemplating reforms to accelerate economic growth despite expected opposition from trade unions.

France, which ranks as the eurozone's second-largest economy, aims to reduce its public deficit to 5% of GDP by 2025. However, the longstanding 35-hour workweek, established in 2000, remains a union stronghold, complicating these efforts alongside contentious pension system reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024