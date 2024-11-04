Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Strategic Shift: Passenger Cars Down, Utility Vehicles Up

Maruti Suzuki India, a leader in the car market, reduced its passenger car production by 16% last month while increasing the production of utility vehicles by 33%. The total production, including passenger and light commercial vehicles, was slightly higher compared to October 2023.

Updated: 04-11-2024 13:55 IST
Maruti Suzuki India has strategically adjusted its production focus, slashing passenger car output by 16% last month. According to a regulatory filing, the company directed its efforts towards utility vehicles, boosting their production by a notable 33% compared to October 2023.

In numerical terms, last month's passenger car production stood at 89,174 units, a decrease from 106,190 units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, production of utility vehicles, such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, and others including those supplied to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, surged to 72,339 units from the previous year's 54,316 units.

Total vehicle production, encompassing both passenger and light commercial categories, saw a slight increase to 177,312 units against 176,437 units in October 2023, showcasing Maruti Suzuki's adaptive manufacturing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

