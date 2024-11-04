Left Menu

Weather Chaos: Flights Diverted, Train Services Halted in Catalonia

Amid severe rainstorms in Catalonia, Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente confirmed that 15 flights scheduled to land in Barcelona El Prat were diverted. Additionally, Catalonia's suburban train services were brought to a halt, significantly disrupting transportation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:49 IST
Weather Chaos: Flights Diverted, Train Services Halted in Catalonia
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant disruption caused by extreme weather, Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente announced that 15 flights destined for Barcelona El Prat airport were diverted due to a severe rainstorm in the region.

The torrential downpour also led to the halting of Catalonia's suburban train services, exacerbating the transportation issues faced by travelers.

Minister Puente shared these developments in a post on his X account, underscoring the impact of the storm on regional mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024