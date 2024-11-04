Weather Chaos: Flights Diverted, Train Services Halted in Catalonia

In a significant disruption caused by extreme weather, Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente announced that 15 flights destined for Barcelona El Prat airport were diverted due to a severe rainstorm in the region.

The torrential downpour also led to the halting of Catalonia's suburban train services, exacerbating the transportation issues faced by travelers.

Minister Puente shared these developments in a post on his X account, underscoring the impact of the storm on regional mobility.

