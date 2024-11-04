Weather Chaos: Flights Diverted, Train Services Halted in Catalonia
Amid severe rainstorms in Catalonia, Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente confirmed that 15 flights scheduled to land in Barcelona El Prat were diverted. Additionally, Catalonia's suburban train services were brought to a halt, significantly disrupting transportation in the region.
In a significant disruption caused by extreme weather, Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente announced that 15 flights destined for Barcelona El Prat airport were diverted due to a severe rainstorm in the region.
The torrential downpour also led to the halting of Catalonia's suburban train services, exacerbating the transportation issues faced by travelers.
Minister Puente shared these developments in a post on his X account, underscoring the impact of the storm on regional mobility.
