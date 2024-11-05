Election Jitters Stir Markets Amid Tight U.S. Presidential Race

U.S. markets are set for a tense few days as stock index futures indicate a slight rise ahead of the presidential election. With Kamala Harris and Donald Trump neck-and-neck in critical states, the election's result may not be clear immediately, contributing to market volatility.

Betting market odds currently favor Trump, influencing financial indicators such as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, which align with election expectations. There's anticipation for the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cut, as economic data showcase strength, contrasting the election uncertainty.

Investors also watch congressional elections, with predictions of a split government that could stymie policy changes. Tech stocks like Nvidia and Meta have seen premarket gains alongside various other market movements, setting the stage for an action-driven week as the Federal Reserve meets.

