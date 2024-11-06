Boeing's Path to Recovery: Union Vote Ends Strike at Aerospace Giant

Boeing's factory workers have voted to end their seven-week strike, accepting a new contract offer that includes a 38% wage hike over four years. This decision paves the way for restarting production at the company's Pacific Northwest assembly lines, a crucial step for recovery amid ongoing challenges.

The contract, approved by 59% of voting union members, means workers will resume assembling Boeing's flagship aircraft, including the 737 Max, 777, and 767, helping generate much-needed revenue for the company. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg anticipated a few weeks' delay before production fully resumes due to necessary worker retraining.

Even as operations resume, Boeing faces the task of improving financial stability and addressing the quality of its products and stakeholder relationships. The company needs to ramp up production, fix its supply chain, and potentially offload non-core businesses to stabilize its cash flow, thereby avoiding deeper financial pitfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)