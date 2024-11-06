Bharti Airtel Boosts Connectivity with New Installations at Ladakh's Frontiers
Bharti Airtel has expanded connectivity in Ladakh's challenging terrains by installing mobile towers in Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie along the Indo-China border. This initiative, in partnership with the Leh Signalers, enhances network access for remote areas, aiding logistics and safety amid strategic tensions.
In a significant connectivity breakthrough for Ladakh's remote terrains, Bharti Airtel has successfully set up mobile towers in Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), vital locations along India's border with China. The telecom leader is now the sole private provider offering services at 16,700 feet above sea level, extending to India's furthest military outposts.
Collaborating with the Leh Signalers, Airtel's initiative aims to bridge connectivity gaps in Ladakh's isolated regions. Seventeen mobile towers have been installed across strategic points including Kargil, Siachen, Galwan, DBO, and Changthang, providing crucial network access to previously disconnected villages and residents.
These installations, at the northeastern edge of the Karakoram Range—an area of recent military disputes with China—are expected to enhance logistics, safety, and rapid communication response. Headquartered in India, Airtel serves over 550 million customers across 15 countries, making it the largest integrated communication solutions provider in India and ranking among the top three mobile operators worldwide.
