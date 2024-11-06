Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Charges Ahead: Expanding into Electric and European Markets

Hero MotoCorp is expanding its electric two-wheeler lineup with affordable models and plans to extend its presence into European markets including the UK, France, Spain, and Italy by 2025. The company is banking on cost-competitive strategies and enhanced service infrastructure to drive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:41 IST
Hero MotoCorp Charges Ahead: Expanding into Electric and European Markets
Hero MotoCorp is accelerating its expansion in the electric two-wheeler market, planning to launch more affordable models over the next few months.

The company is also setting its sights on Europe, aiming to enter markets like the UK, France, Spain, and Italy by 2025.

CEO Niranjan Gupta believes that the company's widespread sales network and cost-competitive edge will be key differentiators in the competitive EV landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

