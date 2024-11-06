Hero MotoCorp Charges Ahead: Expanding into Electric and European Markets

Hero MotoCorp is accelerating its expansion in the electric two-wheeler market, planning to launch more affordable models over the next few months.

The company is also setting its sights on Europe, aiming to enter markets like the UK, France, Spain, and Italy by 2025.

CEO Niranjan Gupta believes that the company's widespread sales network and cost-competitive edge will be key differentiators in the competitive EV landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)