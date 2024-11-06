India and ADB Partner for Sustainable Urban Development in Uttarakhand with $200M Loan

The Government of India, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has secured a USD 200 million loan dedicated to upgrading critical urban services in Uttarakhand. Announced by the Ministry of Finance, this significant investment aims to align with India's urban development goals, focusing on enhancing the livability and sustainability of urban areas.

Mio Oka, Country Director of the India Resident Mission at ADB, emphasized the project's focus on constructing climate-resilient urban infrastructure to combat environmental challenges like floods and landslides, ensuring the safety of Uttarakhand's residents. Additionally, the initiative will advance state agencies' expertise in disaster-resilient planning, revenue generation, and gender mainstreaming.

Key developments include enhancing transportation and water systems in Uttarakhand's cities such as Haldwani, Champawat, and Kichha. The introduction of climate-sensitive roads, intelligent traffic management, and upgraded water services seeks to prepare urban areas for future adversities while empowering women through targeted livelihood training and management roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)