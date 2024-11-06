President Murmu Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Uttar Pradesh Accident
President Drouapdi Murmu expressed condolences over a fatal road accident in Uttar Pradesh, where ten people, including six women and three children, lost their lives. She wished for the prompt recovery of the injured and expressed her sorrow in a social media post.
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, ten individuals, including six women and three children, lost their lives after a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw. The accident left four others injured, prompting an outpouring of grief.
President Drouapdi Murmu, in her heartfelt message, conveyed her deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her sorrow and sympathies in Hindi.
Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the President also extended her prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, highlighting the need for heightened road safety measures.
