Protest Erupts at BPIA Over Hyderabad Flight Cancellations
Passengers protested at Biju Patnaik International Airport due to the cancellation of a flight to Hyderabad twice. The disruption, caused by technical issues, hampered their work schedules. Authorities failed to notify passengers of specific reasons for the cancellations, leading to rising tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Passengers expressed frustration at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Thursday over back-to-back flight cancellations to Hyderabad.
The dissatisfaction arose when their flight was canceled twice, impacting their work commitments and leaving them seeking answers.
Despite the Director's reassurance about safety concerns, the lack of communication from airport authorities fueled the protests further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
