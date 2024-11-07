Left Menu

India Urged to Engage in Global Trade Blocs for Economic Growth

Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam emphasized the importance of India joining global trade agreements like RCEP and CPTPP to harness economic growth opportunities. Despite having potential, India has lagged in capitalizing on the 'China plus one' strategy benefiting countries like Vietnam and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:48 IST
India Urged to Engage in Global Trade Blocs for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Niti Aayog's CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has called for India to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to boost the country's economic growth. Speaking at an Assocham event, Subrahmanyam highlighted the missed opportunities arising from not engaging in these global trade blocs.

India withdrew from RCEP negotiations in 2019, despite its significant potential within the global economy. The RCEP bloc includes ASEAN members and partners such as China and Japan, offering vast trade opportunities. The CPTPP, a major free trade area covering five continents, includes significant Pacific Rim nations.

Subrahmanyam noted that while India shines on the world stage with an impressive growth rate, it hasn't fully captured the 'China plus one' strategy, unlike countries such as Vietnam and Mexico. He predicted India would be the world's third-largest economy by 2027, urging for more strategic trade engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024