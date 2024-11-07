Swiggy Eyes Growth Amidst Fierce Quick Commerce Battles

Swiggy remains confident in its growth prospects within the quick commerce sector, despite intensifying competition from well-funded rivals. The company has consistently expanded over the past decade, even as new players emerge, according to Swiggy's CEO of Food, Rohit Kapoor.

In discussions with PTI, Kapoor acknowledged the potential challenge posed by Jio's entry into the hyperlocal delivery market. However, he asserted that merely having deep financial resources is insufficient for building a successful business. Kapoor cited examples of heavily funded ventures in India that failed to sustain long-term operations.

Kapoor emphasized the necessity of recruiting top-tier technical talent and deeply understanding the Indian consumer. These elements, developed through years of experience, are critical to Swiggy's strategy. He also pointed to Swiggy's agility and rapid decision-making as competitive advantages, enabling the company to quickly launch new initiatives while others lag behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)