Left Menu

Swiggy Eyes Growth Amidst Fierce Quick Commerce Battles

Swiggy, facing competitive threats such as Jio's potential market entry, emphasizes that capital alone doesn't equate to success in the hyperlocal delivery sphere. CEO Rohit Kapoor stresses the importance of adaptability, understanding consumer needs, and hiring top technical talent as key to Swiggy's growth amid a challenging landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:42 IST
Swiggy Eyes Growth Amidst Fierce Quick Commerce Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy remains confident in its growth prospects within the quick commerce sector, despite intensifying competition from well-funded rivals. The company has consistently expanded over the past decade, even as new players emerge, according to Swiggy's CEO of Food, Rohit Kapoor.

In discussions with PTI, Kapoor acknowledged the potential challenge posed by Jio's entry into the hyperlocal delivery market. However, he asserted that merely having deep financial resources is insufficient for building a successful business. Kapoor cited examples of heavily funded ventures in India that failed to sustain long-term operations.

Kapoor emphasized the necessity of recruiting top-tier technical talent and deeply understanding the Indian consumer. These elements, developed through years of experience, are critical to Swiggy's strategy. He also pointed to Swiggy's agility and rapid decision-making as competitive advantages, enabling the company to quickly launch new initiatives while others lag behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024